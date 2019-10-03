The month of September brought together novice and seasoned veterans of Solvang’s Danish Days to enjoy a long-standing tradition at the Solvang Senior Center: A Danish dinner prepared and served by the Vikings of Solvang.
Under the direction of co-chairs Bent Olsen and Ron Long, 15 members of the Vikings served 75 Center members and friends a delicious meal of mediseterpole sausage, frik’adellers, red cabbage, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet cucumbers, fried onions, salad and dinner rolls. And what would this lovely meal be without the grand finale of Bent Olsen’s delicate layered cake?
The evening began with a touch of festivities in the air as the 2019 Danish Maid, Gillian Nielsen, along with her mother and representatives of the Danish Days Foundation, graced the Center with their presence.
Gillian shared with the audience a bit of Danish Maid history, the importance of her heritage and her deep family connections to the community. Dinner attendees enthusiastically supported her with the purchase of raffle tickets and the dream of a chance to visit Denmark.
As the evening began to wind down, all 15 Vikings joined Vice Chief Richard Kline in the Center’s main dining hall for membership introduction and a presentation about the organization’s history and mission statement.
The Vikings’ generosity goes beyond their blue blazers and aprons as they fulfill their mission of addressing the Valley’s under-served population, and those with medical needs. They have helped many of our community’s seniors, built the original ramps at the Center, and were key partners in gifting the Center a beautiful passenger van.
With another Danish Days under their belts and many more to come, members of the Solvang Senior Center offer a huge “thank you” to the Vikings and look forward to another opportunity to join them in a rousing rendition of “Han Skal Leve.”
The Solvang Center is located at 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang. Daily activities and meals are served for Valley residents 55 years and older.
For more information about the Center, visit www.solvangseniorcenter.org or contact 805-688-3793.
To learn more about the Vikings, visit www.vikingcharitiesinc.com.
