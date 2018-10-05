Tonight's concert, featuring Filipino stars Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid at the Chumash Casino Resort, has been canceled because of travel issues, according to the venue. The show was scheduled for 8 p.m.
All tickets purchased with a credit card will be refunded within five to seven business days, according to a spokeswoman. For cash refunds, visit the Club Indulge desk at the Chumash Casino Resort.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.