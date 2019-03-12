The Vandenberg Village Lions Club will serve diners for the 12th straight year Tuesday, March 19, at Tom's Burgers in an effort to raise money for its scholarship fund.
The Tip-a-Lion event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. at the restaurant, located at 115 E. College Ave. Raffle prizes will also be given away during the event. All tips and money raised through the event will go toward scholarships provided by the club to Cabrillo High School seniors, according to the club.
To pick up orders, call 805-736-9996. To view the restaurant's menu, visit www.tomsburgersa2z.com.