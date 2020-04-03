Vandenberg Exchange offers online shopping, store pickup

For Vandenberg airmen and families contending with the social distancing challenges of COVID-19, leveraging their Exchange benefit is made easier with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Buy Online, Pick Up in Store service.

Military shoppers can go to ShopMyExchange.com, click on what they need and select the “Pick Up in Store” option. The Vandenberg Exchange will contact shoppers when their order is ready to be picked up at the Customer Service desk.

“Buy Online, Pick Up in Store adds convenience and saves shoppers time at no extra cost,” said Vandenberg Exchange General Manager, Ladda Thomas. “While some products may be subject to rationing or temporarily unavailable during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to order online and pick up at the store helps reduce time spent shopping to better protect the community.”

ShopMyExchange.com offers more than 2 million items and military exclusive pricing tax free. One-hundred percent of Exchange earnings, including those from online purchases, support warfighters and their families through military Quality-of-Life programs and improving the customer shopping experience.

For more information, shoppers can visit www.ShopMyExchange.com/customer-service/shipping-delivery/click-to-brick.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0