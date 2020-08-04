You have permission to edit this article.
Vandenberg conducts test flight of unarmed Minuteman 3 missile early Tuesday morning

An unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from California early Tuesday on a test flight to a target in the Pacific Ocean, the Air Force Global Strike Command said.

The missile blasted off at 12:21 a.m. from Vandenberg Air Force Base and its three reentry vehicles traveled 4,200 miles (6,759 kilometers) to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands as part of a developmental test, the command said from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times.

