Voters throughout Santa Ynez Valley are heading to the polls today to cast ballots for local city, school and special leaders, a city cannabis tax, a school district parcel tax and two proposals to create an independent supervisorial redistricting commission.
In addition, voters will be faced with choosing who will represent them at both the state and local levels.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the vote totals from mail-in ballots are expected to be posted shortly after the polls close, according to the Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder’s Office.
Valley citizens who are unsure of their precinct polling place can find it with just a few clicks at www.sbcvote.com/SampleballotandpollplaceLookup/.
Those who haven’t registered can still cast a ballot today by visiting one of the County Elections Offices in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria or Lompoc before 8 p.m.
Those who received a mail-in ballot but haven’t sent it back can return it up until 8 p.m. at one of the official drive-up ballot drop boxes located outside the three Elections Offices.
Here’s a quick look at who and what Santa Ynez Valley voters will be asked to decide when they step into the voting booth:
Buellton
Four City Council seats — one of them currently vacant — are up for election in Buellton, where Mayor Holly Sierra was unopposed in her bid for re-election and will not appear on the ballot.
Challenger Judith Dale and incumbents Ed Andrisek, Art Mercado and Dave King are running for two four-year council seats.
The third-highest vote-getter among the four will fill a third seat with an assigned two-year term to even out the field of vacancies in elections held every two years. It will revert to a four-year seat at the next election in 2020.
Robyn Albrecht Caplan, Andrew John Sanchez and Elysia Lewis are running for a currently vacant seat with two years remaining on a four-year term.
Solvang
The mayor’s seat and three City Council seats are up for election in Solvang, where voters also are being asked to approve a cannabis tax.
In the mayor’s race, incumbent Jim Richardson is being challenged by Councilman Ryan Toussaint.
In the council races, Edwin Skytt and appointed incumbent Karen Waite are running for the remaining two years left on her four-year seat.
Those seeking one of the two four-year seats up for election are incumbent Joan Laird Jamieson and challengers Robert Clarke, Kim K. Jensen, Niels “Chris” Djernaes and Denise El Amin.
Kenny “Esko” Lama Newyork dropped out of the race but will still appear on the ballot.
Voters will be asked to approve Measure F2018, which would impose an initial 5 percent tax on the gross revenues of any commercial cannabis operations in the city. The tax could be increased annually to a maximum of 10 percent.
The City Council has already decided cannabis operations will be limited to a small commercial zone at the west end of the city where only one medical marijuana distributor will be allowed.
Buellton Union School District
Voters in Buellton Union School District will be asked to approve Measure A2018, which would impose a tax of $99 per year on each parcel in the district for a period of eight years.
Senior citizens would be exempt from paying the tax that is expected to raise approximately $250,000 per year and could only be used for specific programs to improve the educational program and expand student health and wellness services.
Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District
Eleven candidates are seeking three seats up for election on the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District board of trustees.
Incumbent Jan Clevenger is facing challengers Eric J. Zivic, Kros Andrade, Carl Johnson, Lori Parker, Eileen Preston, Jessica Yacoub, Tyler Sprague, John L. Baeke, Tory Babcock and Elizabeth S. Breen.
Santa Ynez Community Services District
Four candidates are seeking two seats on the Santa Ynez Community Services District Board of Directors.
Incumbents David K. Higgins and Dave Seymour are facing challengers David Beard and Robert P. D’Ambra.
Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District, Improvement District No. 1
One at-large seat, one Division 2 seat and one Division 3 seat are up for election on the Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District, Improvement District No. 1 Board of Trustees.
For the at-large seat, Allen Anderson is challenging incumbent R. Brad Joos.
In the Division 2 race, Anita Finifrock is taking on incumbent Jeff Clay, while Brian Schultz is challenging incumbent Kevin Walsh for the Division 3 seat.
Allan Hancock Joint Community College District
Santa Ynez Valley voters will also cast ballots for Allan Hancock Joint Community College District’s Trustee Area 3 seat.
Incumbent Larry Lahr is facing challenger Jesse Ramirez in that race.
Santa Barbara County
Voters in Santa Ynez Valley and throughout the county will be asked to choose between two competing measures that would each create an independent commissions to redraw the supervisorial district boundaries.
Measure G2018 asks voters to approve an ordinance establishing the Citizens’ Independent Redistricting Commission and was proposed by County Board of Supervisors Chairman and 1st District Supervisor Das Williams.
Measure H2018 is an initiative that would create the County Independent Redistricting that was presented to the county in a petition from the Reason in Government citizens group.
County supervisors support the creation of an independent commission to draw the boundaries of the supervisorial districts.