1010319 Valley View Photo of the Week

Beautiful, golden hills surround Hwy 101 at the Hwy 154 off ramp. Clouds hover over the picturesque landscape.

Every Tuesday Santa Ynez Valley News editors will select and display a photo that best represents the local landscape, people and lifestyle of the Santa Ynez Valley. To submit your photos for a chance to be selected as "Valley View" photo of the week, email landre@leecentralcoastnews.com.

0
0
0
0
0