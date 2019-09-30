Every Tuesday Santa Ynez Valley News editors will select and display a photo that best represents the local landscape, people and lifestyle of the Santa Ynez Valley. To submit your photos for a chance to be selected as "Valley View" photo of the week, email landre@leecentralcoastnews.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Teens allegedly shoplift alcohol from Orcutt store before crashing stolen SUV
-
VOTE – POTW: Nepa, Arriola, Lombrana, Martinez, Royal, Nelson and Sutton up this week
-
🏈 Friday Football Central: Get scores, stats, information from Week Five of the high school football season right here!
-
Santa Maria High Principal Joe Domingues resigns, citing health issues
-
Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab to open chocolate factory in Nipomo
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Other
805-928-4320
Currently Open