Los Olivos Wine Merchant Cafe says, "Right now, our sunflowers are soaking up the sun, while our zinnias are basking in the warm, late summer breezes we experience at our Santa Ynez Valley Farm. The carrots growing between the two will appear in some of our dishes at the restaurant." 

Every Tuesday Santa Ynez Valley News editors will select and display a photo that best represents the local landscape, people and lifestyle of the Santa Ynez Valley. To submit your photos for a chance to be selected as "Valley View" photo of the week, email landre@leecentralcoastnews.com.

