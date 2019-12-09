Gingerbread houses abound in the Valley! This one, built by Bent Olsen of Olsen's Danish Bakery and his team, took over 48 hours to build – over a span of seven days. The gingerbread was made in-house and constructed tile by tile by the hands of the head baker himself.
Every Tuesday Santa Ynez Valley News editors will select and display a photo that best represents the local landscape, people and lifestyle of the Santa Ynez Valley. To submit your photos for a chance to be selected as "Valley View" photo of the week, email landre@leecentralcoastnews.com.