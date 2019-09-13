The Valley Reads book club will discuss Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen's "The Wife Between Us" at its next meeting from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 24 in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library.
The novel follows what appears to be a jealous ex-wife trying to meddle in the relationship of her ex-husband. However, appearances can be deceiving.
The club meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month, and complimentary coffee is served.
To join Valley Reads, sign up with the staff at the second-floor information desk at the library, located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.