The Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ, at 3346 Constellation Road, has scheduled a pair of candidate forums that are expected to include the people running for city office and for the Lompoc Unified School District board of education.
The city forum, slated to include the two mayoral and four City Council candidates, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10. The LUSD board candidate forum is slated for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17.
For more information on either event, contact the Rev. Jane Quandt or John McReynolds at 805-736-6352.