Valley Christian Academy's 8-man football team wasn't able to match Orcutt Academy's size and depth.

The Lions, though, did have a couple advantages over the Spartans. They were faster and a bit more talented.

So, the Lions raced past the Spartans 69-26 in a non-league game Saturday evening at VCA. It was the first game of the season for the Lions. They're now 1-0.

The Spartans are now 0-2. They started the season with a 40-38 loss to Laguna Blanca.

Orcutt Academy has about 28 players listed on its roster while the Lions suited up around 20 players Saturday.

VCA junior Jacob Sanders started where he left off last season. Sanders had 246 yards rushing on 16 carries with five touchdowns. He also intercepted a pass and made seven tackles with a sack on defense.

Jordan Tittes, a big tight end, had a receiving touchdown, hauling in one of Sean Swain's four touchdown passes. Swain, the Lions' 6-foot-3 senior quarterback, completed 8 of 12 passes for 162 yards and the four touchdowns. Sophomore James Fakoury had 62 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Tristan Fortier had a 47-yard touchdown catch and also recovered a crucial fumble in the first quarter.

Tittes added eight tackles, Matthew Mikkelson had six and Noah List finished with five.

The Lions and Spartans are the only two 8-man programs in Northern Santa Barbara County, but haven't played each other since 2012, when the Spartans beat the Lions 63-28.

Orcutt Academy's enrollment is several times larger than VCA's total enrollment. The Spartans had more players Saturday and had a visible size advantage. The Lions may have one player over 200 pounds but Orcutt Academy has several.

Early on Saturday, it looked like the game would be close. The first quarter took an hour to complete.

The Lions 6-0 when Sanders scored on a 46-yard touchdown on the second play of the game.

Then for Orcutt Academy, on fourth-and-8, quarterback Isaiah Weichenger lofted a deep pass to Tyler Miller, who came down with the difficult catch for a 52-yard touchdown, tying the game at 6-6 with 9:16 left in the first.

Swain then threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Fakoury to give the Lions a 12-6 lead about four minutes into the game.

Sanders then scored on a 10-yard run to put the Lions ahead 18-6 midway through the first.

Weichenger then linked up with 6-foot-5 receiver LeRoy Johnson for a 39-yard touchdown to cut the Lions' lead to 18-13 after the point-after try kick was good.

Tittes then caught a 40-yard pass down the 1-yard line. Tittes then ran the ball in for a touchdown and a 24-13 lead.

Orcutt Academy then committed a major miscue when Weichenger was wrapped up on what looked like an option play and the quarterback flipped the ball backwards and into the end zone. The Spartans did cover up the loose ball to prevent a touchdown, but the Lions did earn two points from the safety for a 26-13 lead.

The Lions then returned the favor when they fumbled the ball and Orcutt Academy recovered. That set up Weichenger's 33-yard touchdown pass to Johnson on third-and-9. VCA led 26-19 with plenty of time still left in the opening quarter.

Fortier then caught a 47-yard touchdown just after he fell on a fumble to keep the ball with the Lions and give VCA some much-needed momentum.

The Lions weren't down scoring in the first. Swain threw a five-yard touchdown pass to Fakoury on third-and-goal. Swain then ran in the two-point conversion and the Lions were well on their way to the win with a 42-20 lead heading into the second quarter.

The Lions are slated to play at Lancaster Baptist on Friday, Sept. 16 in their next game. Orcutt Academy will host Alpaugh on Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. in its next game.

Sanders had 1,261 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns in eight games last year. He also had 10 interceptions, three interception return touchdowns, two punt return touchdowns and a kick return score, totaling 29 touchdowns in those eight games.