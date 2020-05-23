VAFB Exchange shoppers can win Super Bowl LV tickets in sweepstakes

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Procter & Gamble are giving shoppers at Vandenberg and Exchanges worldwide the chance to experience all the gridiron action of Super Bowl LV in person.

From May 15 through June 4, authorized Exchange shoppers can enter the Greatest of All Tides sweepstakes at www.shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes. One grand-prize winner will receive two tickets to Super Bowl LV, held Feb. 21 in Tampa, Florida, along with two tickets to an exclusive, invite-only pregame tailgate party—a combined $7,000 value.

One second-place winner will receive two Super Bowl LV game tickets, a $4,000 value. A $1,500 Exchange gift card, which can be put toward the purchase of a new washer and dryer, will be awarded to one third-place winner.

“The lights, the crowd, the action there’s nothing quite like attending the biggest game of the year,” said Vandenberg Exchange General Manager, Ladda Thomas. “It’ll be the perfect way for our lucky winners to kick off their 2021.”