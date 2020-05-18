USSF and ULA honor COVID-19 responders with 'America Strong' launch dedication

In order to accomplish this mission, personnel continue to implement various precautionary measures to maintain personnel and community safety. In addition, both USSF and ULA are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing guidelines.

“We are honored to collaborate with the U.S. Space Force and dedicate the USSF-7 mission to front-line responders and those affected by this global pandemic,” said Tory Bruno, president and CEO, United Launch Alliance. “This launch provides us with a unique opportunity to honor those affected by COVID-19, and pay tribute to the hard working first responders who are selflessly supporting the nation during this difficult time.”

This collective salute from the USSF, U.S. Air Force and ULA also included a message of condolence, appreciation and hope on the rocket's payload fairing.

This National Security Space launch was the second by ULA for the USSF since it was established in December 2019. The first NSSL launch for the USSF was of the Advanced Extremely High Frequency-6 satellite on an Atlas V that took place March 26, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The USSF and ULA continue to refine processes and work together to safely continue operations in spite of COVID-19.

More information on the USSF-7 launch can be found at https://www.ulalaunch.com/missions/atlas-v-ussf-7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0