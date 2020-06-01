US Space Force to train space professionals in space warfighting disciplines

Space is a warfighting domain — secured and protected by the Space Force — in the same way the land, sea and air are protected by the Army, Navy, Marines and Air Force.

“The development and integration of space professionals is a cornerstone of the way we fight wars,” Sebeck said.

Upon graduating from Undergraduate Space Training, new accessions and cross-trainees will immediately move on to the Space Warfighting Follow-on courses.

“The SWF courses pick up where UST Next left off, and builds on operator’s threat based training,” Sebeck said. “We must be ready and lethal, and it is our responsibility as the U.S. Space Force to provide space warfighters the training to defeat threats in the crowded, contested space domain.”

A passive mindset toward tactical operations is dangerous, he went on to say.

“Space warfighters will learn about threats and how space combat disciplines are utilized from the beginning of their career in the Space Force.”

To develop the courses, stakeholder units across the USSF were solicited for inputs for what their inbound operators should know, value and be able to do.