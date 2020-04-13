U.S. Space Force meeting mission demands despite coronavirus adjustments

Raymond also noted that the critical planning to successfully build and sustain the Space Force is progressing and that the actual number of commissioned Space Force personnel is on the verge of growing. Currently, only Raymond and newly installed Space Force Senior Enlisted Advisor, Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman, are the only two official members of the Space Force. That number will grow later this month when 88 graduates from the Air Force Academy will be directly commissioned into the force.

Those Space Professionals are augmented by 16,000 Air Force personnel who are currently assigned to the U.S. Space Force.

Raymond said he is pleased with status of the force and is pressing the planners to innovate.

“We haven’t taken our foot off the accelerator in establishing the Space Force,” he said in response to a question. “We’ve been provided a huge opportunity to build the service from the ground up and start with a clean sheet of paper that is not tied to how we’ve done business in the past. We are building a service that is purpose built for the challenges that we face in the space domain.”