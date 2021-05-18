Hamilton went 5-for-9 with a home run, three doubles, five runs scored and seven RBIs as the Eagles took two out of three from second-place Paso Robles last week.
Tyler Hamilton, Arroyo Grande baseball
Trending Now
-
Lawsuit: Susan Flores, boyfriend helped relocate Kristin Smart's remains
-
41-year-old man shot at 7-Eleven in Santa Maria
-
UPDATE: Guadalupe man shot to death near North Lincoln and West Mill streets in Santa Maria
-
Ponies returning to Santa Maria's Waller Park
-
Pfizer vaccine clinics offered at Santa Maria, Guadalupe schools in coming weeks