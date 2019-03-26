Two vehicles veered off Highway 166 and down an embankment in a collision near Twitchell Dam on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties responded to the call just after 4 p.m.
Upon arrival, emergency crews determined that a sedan and Ford pickup truck were 30 feet off the road and approximately 15 feet down an embankment, according to emergency scanner traffic.
One person was reportedly able to self-extricate from one of the vehicles but two people are still inside a vehicle.
Multiple tow trucks were called to the scene, with a special request for tow cables, to help pull the vehicles back onto the highway.
We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.