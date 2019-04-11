First responders, including a CALSTAR helicopter, are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Highway 166 and Black Road, west of Santa Maria.

The collision, which was reported around 12:30 p.m., caused substantial damage to the left side of a Toyota sedan, which collided with a pickup truck, according to CHP. 

Major injuries to at least one of the drivers was reported. 

A CALSTAR helicopter, Santa Maria Police and Santa Barbara County sheriff's vehicles have responded, according to emergency radio traffic. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

