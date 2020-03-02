Two teams tie to win Spark Tank 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (AFNS) -- For the first time, two teams tied to as winners of the Spark Tank 2020 competition at the Air Force Association’s Air Warfare Symposium in Orlando, Feb. 28.

The winning ideas were the Low Cost Threat Emitter Replication submitted by 1st Lt. Daniel A. Treece, assigned to Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, and the Weapons Loading Smart Checklist submitted by Chief Master Sgt. Gabriel L. Flagg, Master Sgt. Gabrial A. Valenzuela and Tech. Sgt. Benjamin E. Angley, assigned to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.

Spark Tank, which began in 2017, is an annual competition in which Airmen are encouraged to submit their innovative ideas to improve Air Force processes and products. The program is part of the Air Force’s effort to build and further its culture of innovation and intrepreneurship. Airmen submit their ideas through the Ideascale website, and finalists are chosen to present their ideas to Air Force senior leaders at the Air Warfare Symposium. The finalists compete for the funding, personnel or other necessary resources to implement their ideas.

