Santa Ynez athletes won two individual Channel League titles at the league finals on Saturday.
Santa Ynez junior Neta Ofiaeli won the triple jump at 34 feet, 6.5 inches. Senior Carson Gann won the shot put at 39-6, ahead of teammate Kai Teplansky, who finished second in 39-3.5.
Ofiaeli was third in the girls 100-meter dash at 13.31, her best time this season. San Marcos freshman Ava Carter won at 12.98.
Lompoc junior Sheldon Canley Jr. won the 100 in 10.73, one of the best times in the state season. Lompoc teammates Joker Dickerson (11.04) and Anthony Alonzo (11.20) were second and third Saturday at the league, held at the newly renovated Peabody Stadium at Santa Barbara High.
Dickerson won the 200 in 22.88 seconds, ahead of Robert Daniels (23.96) and Tyler Gregg of Santa Ynez (24.35).
Cabrillo's Josiah Myers won the 110-meter hurdles in 16.20, finishing second in the 300 hurdles in a PR of 43.21. Lompoc's Andres Lerena was third in 45.83.
Lompoc also dominated the 4x100 relay, winning in 43.34 seconds, well ahead of San Marcos' second-place time of 46.07. Dickerson, Alonzo, Cailin Daniels and Canley ran the 4x100.
Cabrillo was third in 46.38. Francis Maceda, Jordan Powell, Legend Myers and Josiah Myers ran for for the Conqs.
Cabrillo sophomore Josh Zent won the discus in 130-1.
Cabrillo's Ian Dziobaka won the pole vault Saturday after winning at county. He won at 10-6.
Lompoc took the top three spots in the long jump. Cailin Daniels won at 21-1, Dickerson was second at 20 and Canley was third at 19-4.5.
Cailin Daniels also won the triple jump at 43-2.5.
Lompoc junior Mallory Branum was third in the 1,600 with a time of 6:15.88, a season best.
Lompoc's 4x100 team finished third with MaKayla Figuereo, Shantel Gonzalez, Cierra Bailey and Elizabeth Bautista combining for a time of 54.69.
Lompoc junior Jazmin Arceniega won the girls discus by more than seven feet, taking it in 96-6. Santa Ynez junior Emma Johnson was third at 80-8, a PR.
Santa Ynez senior Madeline Davies was second in the pole vault with a PR of 8-0. Pirate sophomore Gabriela Roble was third at 7-6.
League champions advance to the CIF prelims. Myers advances in the 100 and 300 hurdles.
Cailin Daniels advances to the CIF Southern Section prelims in the triple and long jump as league champ.
Canley advances in the 100, Dickerson in the 200 and Dickerson, Anthony Alonzo, Cailin Daniels and Canley advance in the 4x100.
Arciniega advances in the discus as league champ and will also advance in the shot put with her finish.
Dickerson also qualified in the long jump and the 100 and Alonzo in the 100.
Gonzalez advances in the long jump and Figuereo in the 100 hurdles.
The prelims are June 5 at Estancia High School.