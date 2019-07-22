Two people were injured in a shooting late Saturday night in Lompoc, and the Lompoc Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to identify a suspect in what police described as a “gang-related” crime.
The shooting occurred around 11:34 p.m. in the 700 block alley between North D and E streets. A 41-year-old male and a 22-year-old male were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were transferred to a local hospital and were in stable condition as of Sunday afternoon, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
The Lompoc Police Department is investigating the crime as an attempted murder.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged by Lompoc police to contact the department at 805-736-2341 or through the Lompoc Police Department mobile app.