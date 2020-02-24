Two Lompoc men arrested on firearm- and gang-related charges

Both Salazar and Morgan are documented gang members, Arias said, adding that Morgan has been served with a city gang injunction, which prohibits him from participating in gang activities.
Salazar and Morgan were subsequently arrested on various charges, including possession of a concealed firearm in public, gang member in possession of a concealed firearm, gang injunction violation and participation in a criminal street gang.
Seven parolees and probationers on Tuesday were arrested on various violations during a multi-agency sex registrant compliance operation spanning several cities across Northern Santa Barbara County, a Santa Maria Police spokesman said.
A former Santa Maria gang member sentenced for attempted murder in 2019 was reportedly killed on Friday during an attack inside Calipatria State Prison, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials.
