Two Lompoc men arrested on firearm- and gang-related charges

Two men were arrested Sunday on gang-related charges after Lompoc Police received a report of suspects in possession of a firearm.

Officers responded at approximately 12:48 p.m. to the 200 block of East College Avenue, where they located Fernando Salazar, 22, and Angel Morgan, 18, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Agustin Arias.

During a search, Salazar was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm.

Both Salazar and Morgan are documented gang members, Arias said, adding that Morgan has been served with a city gang injunction, which prohibits him from participating in gang activities.

Salazar and Morgan were subsequently arrested on various charges, including possession of a concealed firearm in public, gang member in possession of a concealed firearm, gang injunction violation and participation in a criminal street gang.

