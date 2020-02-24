You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two Lompoc men arrested on firearm- and gang-related charges
breaking

Two Lompoc men arrested on firearm- and gang-related charges

Two men were arrested Sunday on gang-related charges after Lompoc Police received a report of suspects in possession of a firearm. 

Officers responded at approximately 12:48 p.m. to the 200 block of East College Avenue, where they located Fernando Salazar, 22, and Angel Morgan, 18, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Agustin Arias.  

During a search, Salazar was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm.

Both Salazar and Morgan are documented gang members, Arias said, adding that Morgan has been served with a city gang injunction, which prohibits him from participating in gang activities.

Salazar and Morgan were subsequently arrested on various charges, including possession of a concealed firearm in public, gang member in possession of a concealed firearm, gang injunction violation and participation in a criminal street gang. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News