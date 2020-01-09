Twitter and Facebook briefs from Space Country

Sunday

SpaceX launch

Tomorrow at 9:19 p.m., the @SpaceX #Starlink launch is slated to become the 1st official launch of the @SpaceForceDoD!

-45th Space Wing

@45thSpaceWing

Saturday

100% ID check at all gates

By order of the Installation Commander, Security Forces have implemented 100% ID checks at all Vandenberg AFB entry control points. Please expect delays at the gate and plan accordingly. Your understanding and patience is greatly appreciated. Thank you.

-30th Space Wing

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Friday

See something, say something

Wing leadership is reminding the base populace that they are a vital resource in ensuring the security for Team Vandenberg. Anyone, anywhere, at any time might have the information which would help solve crimes and ensure the safety of people and tangible assets.