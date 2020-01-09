Twitter and Facebook briefs from Space Country

Sunday
SpaceX launch
Tomorrow at 9:19 p.m., the @SpaceX #Starlink launch is slated to become the 1st official launch of the @SpaceForceDoD!
Saturday
100% ID check at all gates
By order of the Installation Commander, Security Forces have implemented 100% ID checks at all Vandenberg AFB entry control points. Please expect delays at the gate and plan accordingly. Your understanding and patience is greatly appreciated. Thank you.
Friday
See something, say something
Wing leadership is reminding the base populace that they are a vital resource in ensuring the security for Team Vandenberg. Anyone, anywhere, at any time might have the information which would help solve crimes and ensure the safety of people and tangible assets.
Programs like Eagle Eyes are important because they ensure everyone does their part to maintain operational security and mission success, while reminding everyone that we all have a role in national security.
If you see something, say something, call Security Forces at 606-3911.
Thursday 1/2
Resilient design
The resilient design will deliver to Combatant Commanders twice the mission capability through contested environments—improving capacity and coverage to soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines.
