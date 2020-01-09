Twitter and Facebook briefs from Space Country

  • Updated

Sunday

SpaceX launch

Tomorrow at 9:19 p.m., the @SpaceX #Starlink launch is slated to become the 1st official launch of the @SpaceForceDoD!

-45th Space Wing

@45thSpaceWing

Saturday

100% ID check at all gates

By order of the Installation Commander, Security Forces have implemented 100% ID checks at all Vandenberg AFB entry control points. Please expect delays at the gate and plan accordingly. Your understanding and patience is greatly appreciated. Thank you.

-30th Space Wing

www.facebook.com/30thSpaceWing

Friday

See something, say something

Wing leadership is reminding the base populace that they are a vital resource in ensuring the security for Team Vandenberg. Anyone, anywhere, at any time might have the information which would help solve crimes and ensure the safety of people and tangible assets.

Programs like Eagle Eyes are important because they ensure everyone does their part to maintain operational security and mission success, while reminding everyone that we all have a role in national security.

If you see something, say something, call Security Forces at 606-3911.

-30th Space Wing

www.facebook.com/30thSpaceWing

Thursday 1/2

Resilient design

The resilient design will deliver to Combatant Commanders twice the mission capability through contested environments—improving capacity and coverage to soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines.

-Space and Missile Systems Center

@AF_SMC

