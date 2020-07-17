Tunnell School yearbooks distributed in drive-through

Tunnell School yearbooks distributed in drive-through

  • Updated
071620 Tunnell yearbooks 2.jpg

Tunnell Elementary School teacher David DuBransky shows parent-contributed photos of home learning in the school yearbook Thursday.

Tunnell Elementary School teacher David DuBransky, center, and parents Tracy Rosas and Sharon Ng handed out school yearbooks during a drive-through event on campus Thursday. 

Typically, yearbooks would have been distributed at the end of the school year, but coronavirus closures changed that.

Several pages were unfinished when Tunnell closed in March, so organizers asked parents to send pictures of their children learning at home. The section was titled #quarantinelife.

Tunnell yearbooks can still be picked up or purchased on campus Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. or 5-7 p.m.

 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

