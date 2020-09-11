Tuesday, Sept. 8

INCIDENT — At 5:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of West El Camino Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
ARREST — At 12:55 a.m., Brenda Gonzalez, 23, was arrested in the area of Chapel Street and Bradley Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, resulting in bodily injury; driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%, with bodily injury; hit and run resulting in death or injury; child cruelty with possible injury or death; and driving without a license.
ARREST — At 4:29 a.m., Eduardo Esparza Flores, 25, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of sex with a minor older than three years old.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
