Tuesday, Sept. 22:

INCIDENT — At 3:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received two reports of a robbery in the 1400 block of South Broadway.
ARREST — At 8:23 a.m., Kimberly Machleit, 35, was arrested on a warrant in the 2200 block of Professional Parkway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder, with special circumstances; and conspiracy.
ARREST — At 8:37 a.m., Donald Anderson, 37, was arrested on a warrant in the 2000 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of being an accessory to murder.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
