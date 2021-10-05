INCIDENT — At7:23 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1300 block of North L Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza.
INCIDENT — At 6:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of East Fir Avenue that resulted in an arrest/cite-release.
INCIDENT — At 6:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 400 block of North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the intersection of North O Street and West Chestnut Avenue.