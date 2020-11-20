You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday, Nov. 3

Tuesday, Nov. 3

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 9:01 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1800 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:38 am., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalker in the 100 block of South Oakley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 12:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of Centennial Street and North Mt. Whitney Way.

INCIDENT — At 8:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1200 block of Furukawa Way.

INCIDENT — At 10:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 11:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of South Russell Avenue.

ARREST — At 12:19 a.m., Chappinette Lelani Martin, 33, was arrested in the area of southbound Highway 101 and Alvin Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm; felon in possession of a firearm; carrying a loaded handgun not registered to her; possession of ammunition; attempted murder; and shooting into an inhabited dwelling.

ARREST — At 7:38 p.m., Krystal Jimenez, 44, was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of Tauton Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury; and probation violations.

ARREST — At 8:16 p.m., Veronica Hill, 37, was arrested in the 900 block of South Blosser Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News