Tuesday, Nov. 3

INCIDENT — At 9:01 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1800 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:38 am., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalker in the 100 block of South Oakley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 12:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of Centennial Street and North Mt. Whitney Way.
INCIDENT — At 8:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1200 block of Furukawa Way.
INCIDENT — At 10:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of South Russell Avenue.
ARREST — At 12:19 a.m., Chappinette Lelani Martin, 33, was arrested in the area of southbound Highway 101 and Alvin Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm; felon in possession of a firearm; carrying a loaded handgun not registered to her; possession of ammunition; attempted murder; and shooting into an inhabited dwelling.
ARREST — At 7:38 p.m., Krystal Jimenez, 44, was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of Tauton Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury; and probation violations.
ARREST — At 8:16 p.m., Veronica Hill, 37, was arrested in the 900 block of South Blosser Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!