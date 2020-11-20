Tuesday, Nov. 3

INCIDENT — At 10:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 2300 block of North H Street.
ARREST — At 8:27 p.m., Billie Eugene Marable, 50, was arrested in the 1200 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder; inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant; assault with a firearm; second-degree robbery; possession of a firearm while addicted to narcotics; carjacking; kidnapping; battery with serious bodily injury; and committing a felony using a firearm.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
