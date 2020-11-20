You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday, Nov. 3

Tuesday, Nov. 3

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 10:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 2300 block of North H Street.

ARREST — At 8:27 p.m., Billie Eugene Marable, 50, was arrested in the 1200 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder; inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant; assault with a firearm; second-degree robbery; possession of a firearm while addicted to narcotics; carjacking; kidnapping; battery with serious bodily injury; and committing a felony using a firearm.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News