Tuesday, Nov. 17

INCIDENT — At 3:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of West Battles Road and South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 7:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1900 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1400 block of South Broadway.

