INCIDENT — At 2:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 300 block of South J Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of North F Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 17:
INCIDENT — At 12:23 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block alley of North S and T streets.
INCIDENT — At 5:01 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of West College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:29 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of North L Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:59 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a major injury in the 2500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:04 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife near the intersection of West Central and Floradale avenues.
INCIDENT — At 7:50 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 400 block of West North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of West College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 600 block of North Z Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard at an unspecified location in the city.
INCIDENT — At 9:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of North H Street.
ARREST — At 8:33 a.m., Carlos Sandoval, 27, was arrested near the intersection of Central and Floradale avenues and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!