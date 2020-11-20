You have permission to edit this article.
Tuesday, Nov. 10

INCIDENT — At 8:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Church Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Mill Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Bradley and East Bello roads.

INCIDENT — At 11:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1500 block of West Betteravia Road.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

