INCIDENT — At 12:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of North Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:47 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of East Orange Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:05 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 800 block of West Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Battles Road and South Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 1000 block of West Lee Drive.
INCIDENT — At 7:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of Town Center East.
Santa Maria Police received six reports of fireworks.