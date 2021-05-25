INCIDENT — At 4:32 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of SWAT activity in the 700 block of North E Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 800 block of North F Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:43 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North H Street and West Chestnut Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 800 block of West Oak Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a major injury in the 100 block of West North Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1100 block of West Alden Avenue.

ARREST — At 5:40 a.m., Angelica Gutierrez, 23, was arrested in the 500 block of North C Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.

