INCIDENT — At 3:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of West Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 6:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an unknown injury near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Alvin Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:34 p.m., Santa Maria Policer received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
ARREST — At 3:25 a.m., Matthew Dreier, 38, was arrested in the 1000 block of Cortez Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 3:44 a.m., Gabriel Melo-Solano, 34, was arrested in the 600 block of West Morrison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, obstruction and warrants.
ARREST — At 10:41 p.m., Braulo Lopez, 40, was arrested in the 900 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.