INCIDENT — At 11:15 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 700 block of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of East North Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 3:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 300 block of North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of North E Street.