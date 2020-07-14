Tuesday, July 7

Tuesday, July 7

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 8:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1300 block of North Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 10:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2300 block of North Bradley Road.

ARREST — At 3:33 a.m., Brandon Perez, 18, was arrested in the 1100 block of South Russel Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and disorderly conduct.

ARREST — At 6:36 p.m., Noah Williams, 30, was arrested in the 700 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

* Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News