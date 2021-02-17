INCIDENT — At 9:04 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 500 block of North S Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of West Ocean Avenue and resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block of West Maple Avenue.
ARREST — At 9:42 p.m., Claraliz Sotelomartinez, 28, was arrested in the 300 block of Burton Mesa Boulevard and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.