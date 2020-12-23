Tuesday, Dec. 8

INCIDENT — At 7:50 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 2200 block of Gaviota Court.
INCIDENT — At 12:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1100 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 1600 block of West North Avenue.
ARREST — At 2:04 p.m., Nicholas Davis, 23, was arrested on a warrant in Spokane, Washington, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of charges related to sending obscene material to a minor, distributing a private photo or recording of private intimate parts to cause distress, and invasion of privacy with a camcorder.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
