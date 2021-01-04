You have permission to edit this article.
Tuesday, Dec. 22:

INCIDENT — At 10:58 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person urinating in public in the 200 block of West Ocean Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 11:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of child endangerment near the intersection of East College Avenue and North Poppy Street.

ARREST — At 5:46 p.m., Hal McDaniel, 35, was arrested near the intersection of North F Street and East Laurel Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and violating a domestic violence restraining order.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

