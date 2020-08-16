Tuesday, August 11

INCIDENT — At 3:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 700 block of North H Street.
Wednesday, August 12:
INCIDENT — At 4:14 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of East Highway 246.
INCIDENT — At 8:52 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North K Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of North G Street and East College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of South N Street.
ARREST — At 3:49 p.m., Francis M. Delong, 48, was arrested in the 500 block of East Highway 246 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force; brandishing a deadly weapon; nonfirearm; battery on emergency personnel; and probation violations.
