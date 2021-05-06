INCIDENT — 2:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 700 block of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East College Avenue and North Third Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 900 block of West Alden Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of Ocean Way.
INCIDENT — At 10:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of West Locust Avenue and South J Street.