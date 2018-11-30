Three men charged with criminal conspiracy in connection to the September 2017 fatal shooting of Edward Ramirez in Santa Maria will begin their probable cause hearing Dec. 14.
Ramirez, 19, was shot during the early morning hours of Sept. 3, 2017, in the 2000 block of North Lazo Way. Upon arrival at the crime scene, Santa Maria Police officers found Ramirez near the roadway, but efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. Ramirez died shortly afterward.
Authorities have kept mum about Ramirez's murder over the last year, and the preliminary hearing will be the first time details about the crime will be made public.
Nicholas Guzman is facing charges of criminal street gang conspiracy, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful firearm activity, vandalism and multiple gang enhancements.
Thomas Castillo is charged with criminal street gang conspiracy, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, gang enhancements and also faces prior felony strike convictions.
Juan Contraras is charged with criminal street gang conspiracy.
The hearing is expected to last all day at the Santa Maria Superior Court.
Castillo was the first to be charged in October 2017 by the District Attorney's Office. Guzman and Contraras were formally charged by the District Attorney's Office on July 2, 2018.
Their arrests weren't made public by the Santa Maria Police until July 26 of this year.
According to Lt. Paul Van Meel, the homicide remains under investigation, and officials believe there are more people who may have knowledge about the incident, and request that anyone with any information come forward. Tips can be left at 805-928-3781, ext. 2278. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.