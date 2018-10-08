Native American tribes across the United States sent their best drummers, musicians, singers and dancers to the Santa Ynez Valley last weekend to share their culture and traditions as well as renew old friendships.
They were joined by Native American artisans and craftspeople for the 23rd annual Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow hosted by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians at Live Oak Campground east of Cachuma Lake.
Dressed in colorful costumes, dancers showed off their talents and skills as they competed for prize money totaling more than $50,000 in categories that included traditional, straight, fancy, grass, jingle-dress, buckskin and cloth over the two–day gathering.
The two-day pow-wow, which was free to the public, also included vendors selling Native American food, artworks and craft items.
Activities kicked off each day with the gourd dance at noon, followed by a grand entry of tribal representatives at 1 p.m. before drummers and musicians performed and dancers competed in traditional, often colorful, costumes of their ancestors.
As the Santa Ynez Chumash tribe’s largest cultural event of the year, the pow-wow provides the community with educational and cultural experiences focusing on Native American music, arts and customs, Tribal Chairman Kenneth Kahn said.
At the same time, it promotes native self-reliance and pride, provides tribes a way to stay connected and allows elders to pass along traditional knowledge and customs to the next generation, Kahn said.
“Our annual pow-wow gives us the opportunity to gather with tribes from throughout North America and honor our Native American heritage,” he said.
He added that in keeping with the tribe’s role as environmental stewards, the pow-wow was a zero-waste and non-Styrofoam event.
Guests were encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottles and dispose of trash and recyclables in the proper receptacles.