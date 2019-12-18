Trevor Owens | DB

Another one! Our next Mustang is a DB from Butte College, Trevor Owens (@Rev2T)!#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/W0VVb5vqo2— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Signed
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-1
Weight: 195
Hometown: Chico
School: Pleasant Valley High/Butte College
Ratings: N/A
Offers of note: None.
Notes
Owens spent two seasons at Butte College and was a solid contributor on the Roadrunner defense. Last season he made 28 tackles and picked off a pair of passes.
Cal Poly went heavy on defense in this recruiting class and Owens should be another experienced contributor to the secondary in 2020.