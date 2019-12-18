Trevor Owens | DB

Signed

The basics

Position: DB

Height: 6-1

Weight: 195

Hometown: Chico

School: Pleasant Valley High/Butte College

Ratings: N/A

Offers of note: None.

Notes

Owens spent two seasons at Butte College and was a solid contributor on the Roadrunner defense. Last season he made 28 tackles and picked off a pair of passes.

Cal Poly went heavy on defense in this recruiting class and Owens should be another experienced contributor to the secondary in 2020.

