The Santa Ynez Valley Union High School (SYVUHS) Theater Group will present its Spring production of Robert Louis Stevenson’s "Treasure Island" -- using Bryony Lavery’s 2014 adaptation for the National Theatre of Great Britain. The showing of the classic tale of pirates and treasure hunters, complete with a cast of memorable characters including Long John Silver, Black Dog, and Long John’s parrot, will begin Thursday night April 25 through Saturday May 4.
Director Jeff McKinnon has assembled a large and diverse production crew and added numerous theatrical elements to the staging such as puppetry, sword fights, aerial work, live music and sea shanties, and an impromptu pirate revel and dance.
Puppetry includes the animated puppet Cap’n Flint, as well as a quartet of Bird Puppets who guide us and comment on the action; stage fights and weaponry have been choreographed by fight instructor Patrick Lawlor; dance choreography is by Theater Group alum Nora McKinnon; and live music will be performed by the small group of student musicians from last fall’s The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, previously known as the Bobby Burns Band. In addition, lights and costumes will be handled by long-time Theatre Group designers David Johnson and Tatiana Johnson.
According to McKinnon, the director, this production is by far their most collaborative project ever.
Edinburgh, Scotland native Stevenson, a world traveler, published "Treasure Island" in 1883 after spending most of a year living in Northern California. It has been suggested that his conception of the actual island was influenced by his trips to and fascination for the Farallon Islands just off the coast of San Francisco, giving "Treasure Island" a local connection.
Author of such well-known stories as "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde," "Kidnapped" and "The Black Arrow," "Treasure Island" is by far his best-known work. With its mixture of romance, adventure, treasure-hunting, pirate treachery, and its memorable cast of characters, it has been thrilling readers and inspiring imaginations since its publication over 135 years ago.
The production runs Thursdays through Saturdays, April 25-27 and May 2-4 at 7 p.m. in the Santa Ynez High School Little Theatre. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. This production is appropriate for all ages. For more information call 688-6487, ext. 2361.