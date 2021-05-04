Hancock routs Cuesta 16-6
Hancock College's Travis Welker watches his hit against College of the Sequoias during a game in January of 2020. 

The Santa Ynez grad and three-year Hancock starter went 10-for-18 in four games last week, driving in six runs while scoring three times. Hancock beat Oxnard in all four of its games it played and enters the week on a seven-game win streak.

