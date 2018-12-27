Delta Air Lines is making zoned boarding a thing of the past.
Starting on Jan. 23, boarding with Delta will be by branded fare purchased.
The new boarding structure builds on Delta’s progress to provide consistency, simplicity and clarity to the gate and boarding experience, which have, so far, delivered all-time high customer experience scores.
The new boarding process will continue to give priority to SkyMiles Medallion Members and eligible Delta SkyMiles American Express Credit Card Members.
Delta will introduce new branded boarding that distinguishes new color accents for each of Delta’s fare products. Basic Economy, Main Cabin, Delta Comfort plus, Delta Premium Select/First Class and Delta One will each have a complementary color from booking through boarding.
“Every customer values consistency and a sense of knowing what to expect when they’re traveling,” said Tim Mapes, Delta’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “We have been listening to our customers about the stress they often feel at the gate before boarding, and implementing small changes for years. This latest enhancement further refines how Delta’s process works and is designed to better link the Delta product they purchased to differentiated experiences throughout their journey.”
In January, boarding zones for Delta-operated flights will be renamed from numbers to the branded fare purchase but will also still reflect customer loyalty. This will lead to an increased number of boarding zones, which also means fewer people will be lining up at the gate area at one time.
The boarding order is as follows: Delta One, Delta Premium Select or First Class, Delta Comfort plus, Sky Priority, Main Cabin 1, Main Cabin 2, Main Cabin 3, Basic Economy.