September is a gorgeous time to visit the East Coast due to the fall colors — and Collette Tour's “The Best of Eastern Canada” did not disappoint in that regard. We were a little early for the full-blown fall color display but the colors of the trees were definitely exquisite and postcard material.

A small group from the Santa Ynez Valley enjoyed all the fall weather, plus a day of sprinkling rain, beautiful green hills and views of waterways such as lakes, rivers and waterfalls.

We left early in the morning from Solvang on a chartered bus on Sept. 22. Hot Danish pastries and mimosas were served on the bus to help deal with the utter chaos at LAX airport, which is just finishing yet another renovation project.

Johansen - Canada trip 1

Niagara Falls is located along the border between the United States and Canada, with six million cubic feet of water flowing over the Falls every minute.
Johansen - Canada trip 4

The parliament of Canada is located in Quebec City.

 

